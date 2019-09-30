Russell Christian Academy grows, breaks ground for gym, classrooms

RUSSELL – Volleyball player Angelia Graham, 16, is looking forward to being able to play a home game.
In about 10 months, the Russell Christian Academy eleventh grader will be able to do that in a new gym that she and her teammates can call home.
"I am excited because I play volleyball and we are called the Road Warriors," Graham said. "I am ready to have an actual game at home."
Russell Christian Academy held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning for a new gym and classrooms. The $1.5 million project is expected to be completed by July 2020 and will meet the needs of a growing student population. The addition will include academic features such as a STEM or science lab.
The school has had a 25 percent increase of students from 360 during the 2014-2015 school year to 456 this year. The project has been a 2 1/2 year process and was made possible through donations from the community.
Based on a survey, the school community saw a need for new technology, a gym and classrooms.
Headmaster Joey Knight said the project has been one of the largest the school has undertaken. The school has been using the church's gym for athletic events and trailers for classrooms, he said.
Once new classrooms are complete some of the older trailers will be replaced, Knight said.
The biggest impact will be having a gym for students to play home games, Knight said. The girls' volleyball team has been playing its home games at Meridian Community College or the University of Western Alabama.
The gym will include bleachers, hardwood floors and a scoreboard.
Graham, who has attended the school since kindergarten, said having the new gym will help with school spirit because people will be coming to the school to watch her and other athletes play.
Edith Whitaker, a teacher at the school, said she is grateful that the church has allowed the school to use some of its facilities but feels like there is a need for expansion at the school.
"The extra classrooms and having a science lab are things that we have been needing for a long time," Whitaker said.
The new addition, Whitaker said, she hopes will also allow student athletes to have more time in class to focus on academics, instead of having to leave class early.
"This is going to make it easier for them because they will not have to leave and travel," Whitaker said.
