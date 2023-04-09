Rushing celebrates 101 years

Over the course of her life, Pauline Rushing has witnessed many of the great moments in American history firsthand from the Great Depression and World War II to man walking on the moon and the age of television.
Despite having lived through all of these historic events, she said turning 101 on March 30 did not seem much different than the hundred birthdays she celebrated previously.
“It is amazing, but it doesn’t feel any different than the other times before,” said Rushing, who celebrated at a party with friends, family and staff at Aldersgate Retirement Community, where she lives.
“I have been so blessed in my life. The Lord has just blessed me with husbands and children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren and wonderful nieces,” she said.
The only request she had for this year’s birthday party was for her favorite local band, The Black Sheep, to perform.
“They get people moving,” Rushing said. “I danced a couple of dances.”
Born in 1922, Rushing grew up the middle child of three girls in Phoenix, Arizona. Her father and mother were both originally from Arkansas but moved out west for her father’s health, where he later went to work for the post office.
While her father held a steady job during the Depression, family from Arkansas would often come out to Arizona, looking for work.
“It was tough during the Depression,” she recalled. “My mother was one of 13 children in Arkansas. They would come out to Arizona one by one or two by two, and we seldom had six people around our table. There was always extras, and we kept them until they could get a job or go into the military.”
She met and married her first husband, Olon Keeton Henderson, an east Mississippi native, while in Arizona, where she worked as a beauty operator. They eventually moved back to his native east Mississippi in the early 1950s, residing in the Enterprise community and later in Jasper County.
Over the years, Rushing volunteered at the old St. Joseph and Riley hospitals. She also served as office manager of the local Meridale Girl Scouts chapter for 17 years.
Rushing used to love to paint and work in her vegetable garden and her flower gardens. She also used to love walking the trail at Aldersgate when she first came to the retirement community.
However, the loss of her eyesight due to macular degeneration disease and hearing loss as she has aged have limited her outside activities.
Even at age 101, the young-at-heart Rushing stays pretty busy each week.
“One of the best things that ever happened to me was coming to this wonderful Christian community called Aldersgate,” she said. “This staff works so hard to give us a better life, and they do.”
She participates in chair exercises three days a week, attends a church service on Thursday mornings and Bible studies on Wednesdays and Sundays. She also takes part in any of the activities that involve live music, birthdays and holiday celebrations.
She loves her weekly hair appointments and getting her nails painted and polished.
While she cannot read anymore, she loves to listen to audio books, which are provided on a regular basis through the Mississippi Association of the Blind.
“When you can’t see and your hearing is really impaired, they are mind savers,” she said.
She also enjoys her dinner table group because they have lively conversations about current events and interesting topics.
“I just enjoy life, and I enjoy people, and we have the most wonderful people right here,” she said.
One of the secrets to a long life, Rushing said, is she has always tried to have a positive attitude.
“You sort of make your life what it is by your attitude,” she said. “Life has taught me to be positive.”
Another piece of advice she offers to others: “Forget about what you don’t have and thank God for what you have and what you can do.”
