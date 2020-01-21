As part of National Blood Donor month, Rush Hospital and Vitalant have scheduled a blood drive from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Rush speciality hospital classroom.
To schedule an appointment, go to vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825. Walk-in donors are also welcome.
Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.
