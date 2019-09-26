Rush's Specialty Hospital of Meridian celebrates 25 years

Joey Price weighed more than 600 pounds and had numerous health problems when he first entered The Specialty Hospital of Meridian in April 2017.
Staff treated him for renal and respiratory failure and pneumonia, he said.
After he recovered, he couldn't walk.
“I had to have this hospital,” Price said Thursday, at a celebration marking the facility's 25 years of service.
The long-term acute care hospital is located on the first floor of Rush Foundation Hospital, where employees, doctors and patients attended a reception.
Price said he spent more than seven weeks at the hospital, before moving to another facility for rehabilitation.
“I’ve lost 260 pounds, I’ve got about another 100 to lose and I’m working on it every day,” he said. “I have a good diet and I’m walking and exercising every day.”
Dr. Kawanda Johnson, the hospital's executive vice president, has been with the facility 19 of its 25 years.
It's often seen as a last resort for healing, she said, helping very sick patients with respiratory illnesses, heart attacks and strokes.
“We have seen a multitude of patients go from being extremely and acutely ill to getting their life back and going into the community to work and live as they previously did,” Johnson said.
Price said his medical needs could not have been resolved in a weeklong stay.
“That’s what was special about this is they had the personnel, they had the training, they had the people that knew what to do and they took care of me for that length of time to get me back up on my feet.”
