'Running Out of Time: A Holiday Special' Saturday at the Temple Theater

After writing 103 stage plays, Meridian High School graduate Alonzo Williams will present one of them for the first time in his hometown at the Temple Theater this weekend.
“Running Out of Time, A Holiday Special” is set for Saturday, Dec. 18. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the play begins at 6:30 p.m.
Williams described the production as a musical that will inspire the entire community.
“The musical moments will be a gift from this dynamic cast of singers and actors,” he said. “These artists hail from Laurel, Bay Springs, Waynesboro, Hattiesburg, and Meridian. While this performance had been postponed for a couple of months due to the pandemic, we are ready to go.”
As a writer, actor, producer, motivational speaker, and director, Williams is engaged at every level in creating inspirational entertainment ranging from community-based events, programs, plays, and much more through his company, AW Productions, LLC.
Williams credits his love of music and theatre to Elliott Street, his MHS theatre teacher, Bob Hermetz, his music instructor at Meridian Community College, and the late Patrice Gathright, his mentor, friend, and fellow member of the MCC Inspirations Ensemble.
“I’m excited to come home and give back to the community that gave so much to me,” he said. “I graduated from MHS in 1999, then went on to MCC and the University of Southern Mississippi. While this cast has performed in Chicago, St. Louis, and Lexington, Kentucky, this Saturday’s presentation will be special. My mother and sister still live in Meridian, and I pastor a church in Quitman. This venture is a dream come true.”
More information
Tickets for “Running Out of Time, A Holiday Special” may be purchased at the Temple Box Office or Sam’s Fashions. They are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, and $40 for VIP tickets. Discounts are available for high school and college students. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to a local non-profit organization.
