Run For The Wall comes to Meridian Monday

A convoy of motorcycles will roll down Interstate 20 in Meridian Monday on their way to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington for Memorial Day.
The riders started their trip in California in three routes across America. Meridian is a stop on the Southern Route, while others are the Central and Midway routes.
The advance party will host a wreath laying ceremony at the Doughboy Monument around 4:15 before joining the main body of about 400 motorcyles headed to the Lauderdale County Agri-Center on Hwy. 19
Patrick Kirby, director of the local Veterans Appreciation Committee said the main body is expected to arrive in Meridian around 4:45 p.m.
“Those wishing to watch the riders come through may go to any safe overpass above I-20, Kirby said. “Please help us support these riders by coming out to the overpasses of Lauderdale county.
“Come and volunteer support to these riders and show Meridian cares about its military personnel.”
Kirby says Meridian is the riders' favorite and most appreciated stop.
“What they love about Meridian is they will get a hot meal – something they don’t get anywhere else on their ride,” Kirby said. “Brisket and chicken along with baked potato, corn, green beans, salad and a roll, along with juices, tea, coffee, and plenty of homemade desserts. We also wash their clothes through the night, so they will be nice and clean for the next morning.”
Before leaving the next morning, the riders will have breakfast donated by local restaurants.
“They will have a choice of juices, biscuits, breakfast burritos and fruit to take with them, said Kirby. “We also provide a little money for gas. The Meridian Police Department will see them off to Alabama where they will be met by the Alabama police before heading to their destination.”
The Veterans Appreciation Committee of Meridian has supported the event for more than 10 years. The event honors the lives of those soldiers that were lost or killed during the Vietnam War and other wars.
To learn more, visit www.rftw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.