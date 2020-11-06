Run for Hope set for Nov. 14 at Bonita Lakes

The 20th Annual Run for Hope is planned for Saturday, Nov. 14 at Bonita Lakes in Meridian. Registration ends promptly at 7:45 a.m. and the races begin at 8 a.m.
There will be a 10K Trail Run, a 5K Road Race, a 2 Mile Walk and a 1 Mile Fun Run. Fees for each event are $25 on race day with a discount is offered for pre-registration.
Participants can register by mail at Hope Village • PO Box 26 • Meridian, MS 39302, at Time2Run.net or in person at Hope Village, 2433 23rd Avenue Preregistration is strongly encourage to eliminate confusion on race morning.
“This small dream has grown into a great event with participants from all over the South. Every dollar earned from the Run for Hope directly benefits the children from all parts of the state who live on the Hope Village campus,” Kim Monsour, race director, said in a news release.
The Hope Village Guild is made up of volunteers who raise money each year to ensure that the children at Hope Village have the opportunity to experience normal and happy childhoods.
These opportunities include birthday and holiday parties, summer field trips, athletic uniforms and equipment, exercise equipment, cottage refurbishment, tutors, prom dresses and many other amenities most of us take for granted.
