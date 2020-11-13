Run for Hope set for Nov. 14 at Bonita Lakes

The 20th Annual Run for Hope, which was planned for Saturday, Nov. 14 at Bonita Lakes in Meridian, has been cancelled. 

Rhonda Poole will be at the boat landing at Bonita Lakes Friday morning at 11 a.m. to hand out packets. 

