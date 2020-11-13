The 20th Annual Run for Hope, which was planned for Saturday, Nov. 14 at Bonita Lakes in Meridian, has been cancelled.
Rhonda Poole will be at the boat landing at Bonita Lakes Friday morning at 11 a.m. to hand out packets.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Octavia Phillips, 86, of Quitman, Miss., passed away Nov. 11, 2020, at Lakeside Living Center. She was born Feb. 2, 1934, to Pete and Janie (Dunnam) Dew in Clarke County, Miss. Octavia is survived by her son, Steven "Squeak" (Sandy) Phillips; daughter-in-law, Marsha Phillips; brothers, Perry…
Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Angelia Hopson, 54, of Harvey, Illinois, who died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at McNeil Hospital, Berwyn, Illinois.
Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Bobby Hampton, 59, formally of Meridian, who died Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020, in Duncanville, Texas.
Graveside services will be Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, 11 a.m., at Pine Grove Cemetery, Bailey, Miss. Monroe, 65, of Meridian, died Nov. 3 in Jacksonville, Fla. Viewing: Friday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Berry and Gardner's Chapel.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, 2 p.m., at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Paul Clayton officiating. A viewing will be Friday, Nov. 13, from 5-6 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home's OP Chapel.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.