Ross Collins to get new HVAC system

Upgrades are planned at several Meridian public schools as contracts gained approval from the board of trustees last week.
Ross Collins Career & Technical Center, which turns 80 years old this month, is set to receive a new HVAC system.
“The building has been there for quite some time now, so it was time,” said Clay Sims, the district's director of operations. “The HVAC systems within the school did not allow for fresh air to flow properly, which is recommended by the CDC guidelines.”
“In order to improve the indoor air quality throughout the facility, we need a complete replacement that will allow the HVAC systems to run more efficiently, lower the cost to operate, and be more reliable with less downtime,” Sims added.
Burton Construction Inc. was the lowest bidder, and the contract is for $3,879,000.
The repairs will be paid for with federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, which provide schools with money to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sims said the work on Ross Collins is scheduled to start soon.
“The nature of this kind of work on the interior of a school facility is quite disruptive,” Sims said. “The plan is to do the work in phases and try to proceed as quickly as we can while still allowing effective daily instruction to take place as well.”
The board also approved a contract for additional work at West Hills Elementary and Northwest Middle. The plan is to add six classrooms at West Hills and two at Northwest for additional space to facilitate social distancing.
Other updates include plumbing renovations to the restrooms for touchless fixtures and air conditioning in the gym at Northwest.
Construction Services Inc, who won the bid, has been notified to get started immediately, and Sims hopes to get the ball rolling to complete the updates promptly.
