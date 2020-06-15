Ross Collins in Meridian to offer industrial maintenance course in 2021-22

Ross Collins Career and Technical Center administrators are preparing to offer a new course for the 2021-2022 school year.
The center is planning to offer industrial maintenance to replace the electrical program. The course will include classes on electricity, plumbing, PCL and CNC programming and robotics. Another focus is on critical thinking skills.
“It gives students a wider range of skills to handle a lot of different situations," said Rob Smith, the director of the school.
Smith said the original plan was to start the course in the fall, but those plans were changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The electrical program is being closed because the teacher is retiring and because of low enrollment, Smith said. That program will be put on hold for the upcoming year, and students will take the construction program instead, he said.
The new industrial maintenance course will align with a program at Meridian Community College for dual enrollment or dual credit, Smith said.
Before the course can start, the school will have to do major renovations to its labs and purchase new equipment, he said.
In the fall, the school will begin its second year with the C-Spire Software development pathway and offer ACT WorkKeys for students, Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.