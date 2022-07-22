Roof improvements planned at West Hills

West Hills Elementary is set for a structure upgrade as a roofing contract gained approval from the Meridian Public School District Board of Trustees Thursday evening.
“The roof there is well out of warranty, so it was time,” said Clay Sims, the district's director of operations.
The repairs will be paid for with federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, which provide schools with money to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re using the ESSER funding to do ventilation work which also affects the roof. Therefore we were able to take care of both," Sims said.
In addition to the ventilation and roofing repair, West Hills will also get draining work and updated gutter installation.
Sole bidder Norman Roofing is scheduled to begin working on the project within six weeks. The bid for the project was for $979,700.
“It could take up to a year to complete, but it's to work around our schedule, as well to mitigate any possibility of materials being slow to arrive or any labor issues,” Sims added.
West Hills is the first school to receive minor updates, but the district plans to address any other re-roofing work that needs to be done as the mechanical work progresses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.