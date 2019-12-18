Ron Turner appointed to Meridian school board

The Meridian City Council confirmed Ron Turner as a member of the Meridian Public School District Board Tuesday night.
Mayor Percy Bland nominated Turner, who serves as the executive director of the Meridian Housing Authority.
Turner said he had four children who were proud products of the school district and promised to work diligently to help the district reach its fullest potential.
“I have remained actively involved and engaged where I most recently served as a community stakeholder by participating in a series of planning sessions to determine a firm course of action necessary to guide our school district’s direction,” he said.
The council voted 4-1 to appoint Turner, with Ward 4 Councilwoman Kim Houston voting against the appointment.
Supporters who attended the meeting applauded the confirmation.
Before the vote, council members shared the changes they hoped to see in the district.
Tyrone Johnson of Ward 2 said he wanted to see more community involvement and a police presence at all schools.
George Thomas of Ward 1 told Turner he was concerned about academic progress and also called for a full-time athletic director in the district.
Houston said she knew Turner would do an outstanding job, but that she felt it was important to have someone on the board with a vested interest in someone currently in the school district.
“Having a parent that can be the voice for the teachers, the students, and also just knowing what's going on on the day to day,” she said.
“The only thing I know is you will do a good job,” said Fannie Johnson of Ward 3.
Gary Houston resigned from the board during a meeting Monday night, saying it had been a “wonderful experience.”
Houston served on the board for five years and was president for three of those years.
