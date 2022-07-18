Roberts takes on new role at ECCC

Marie Roberts has been selected to lead East Central Community College’s student recruiting and retention efforts as the first Executive Director of Enrollment Management, ECCC President Brent Gregory announced.
Roberts, of Collinsville, began her duties in this newly created position on July 1.
“East Central Community College began a restructuring of its student recruiting and retention efforts this spring to be more in line with best practices in colleges and universities across the nation,” said Gregory. “This included the new position of Executive Director of Enrollment Management to lead this effort, as well as three other positions to provide support to Dr. Roberts and the existing recruiting and admissions staff.
“We are fortunate to have Dr. Roberts in this new role. She brings extensive experience to our college in both secondary and post-secondary education, including in the areas of student recruiting and student life at a two-year community college in Mississippi.”
In this new role, Roberts will oversee the college’s student recruiting, admissions, placement, registration, and retention efforts. This includes the Office of Admissions and the Student Success Center.
New positions created to aid in the college’s enrollment management efforts include Director of Student Success, Athletic Enrollment Management Specialist, and Native American Liaison & Enrollment Management Specialist.
Roberts was most recently with the Lauderdale County School District, serving as Instructional Technologist since 2020. Prior to that she was employed by Meridian Community College as Director of Digital Teaching and Learning from 2017-20 and as Director of Student Recruiting and Campus Life from 2014-17. At MCC, she also served as Quality Enhancement Plan Facilitator from 2013-14 and eLearning Creative Services and Testing Specialist from 2012-13. Roberts served a year as an Editorial and Marketing Coordinator for the University of Southern Mississippi Alumni Association.
Among her many licenses and certifications, she is an Apple Certified Teacher, Microsoft Innovative Educator, Canvas LMS Certified Educator, and currently completing requirements to be an Apple Learning Coach.
Roberts, who is a member of the Junior Auxiliary of Meridian, was named to the Mississippi Business Journal’s 2022 Top 40 Under 40 and was the Mississippi Educational Computing Association’s Technology Specialist of the Year in 2022.
She received a bachelor’s degree in political science/history from the University of Southern Mississippi, a master’s degree in student affairs administration from USM, and a doctorate in higher education administration from Delta State University. She graduated from the Mississippi Community College Leadership Academy in 2020.
Amanda Walton of Lake is the new Director of Student Success. In this role she is responsible for overseeing the college’s Student Success Center activities, including applying appropriate computer-aided and other instructional aids in tutorial programs aimed at improving student academic deficiencies. Walton most recently was Director of Housing and Student Activities at ECCC. She received an associate degree from ECCC, and a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts, a master’s degree in teaching, and a doctorate in community college leadership all from Mississippi State University.
Hannah Smith of Conehatta is the college’s first Athletic Enrollment Management Specialist. In this role, she is responsible for specialized enrollment, advisement, intervention, instructional counseling, and general guidance services for the college’s student-athletes. Smith most recently was a Student Recruiter/Enrollment Specialist at ECCC. She received an associate degree from ECCC, a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Mississippi State University, and a master’s degree in business administration from MSU.
Autumn McMillan of Philadelphia is the new Native American Liaison & Enrollment Specialist. In this role, she is the primary enrollment management specialist, student support services facilitator, and point-of-contact for Native American prospective and enrolled students and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. McMillan previously was Advertising/Media Content Coordinator at Pearl River Resort in Choctaw. She received an associate degree from ECCC and a bachelor’s degree in communication from Mississippi State University.
