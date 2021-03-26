Roberts kicks off gospel radio show Monday

Sunday’s Best competitor and Meridian native Jamal Roberts will host his own radio show on a local station starting Monday, March 29.
The show, called "Gospel Vibes with Jamal Roberts" will be on Praise 95.9 FM and 910 AM. The show will take place 9 a.m. to 1. p.m. on weekdays.
Roberts, a 2016 Meridian High School graduate, competed on BET’s Sunday Best, a gospel singing competition. Roberts was one of the top three finalists on the show.
