ROBERT ST. JOHN: World-class views in Italy

Catinetta di Rignatta is located in the Tuscan hills behind a remote Abbey accessed by a one-lane road, at the end of a miles-long gravel road filled with holes and dust that is winding and steep and challenging for a non-four-wheel-drive vehicle even on a bone-dry day. It goes against all established American restaurant dogma when it comes to location, location, location. It’s a place you would never find, even if you were lost in the Tuscan hills. And that would be your loss because Catinetta di Rignatta has the absolute best restaurant view of the Tuscan countryside that one can find in the region. The locals know it. They make the drive, and they pack it out on weekends.