The Meridian Police Department is searching for suspects after a pizza delivery driver and customer were robbed at gunpoint.
MPD Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers responded to Mountain View Village Apartments about 8:30 p.m. Friday where two black men had approached the pizza driver and customer, displayed a firearm and demanded money.
“The victims gave the suspects what money they had and the pizza,” she said. “The suspects then fled on foot.”
Luebbers said one suspect was described as an older man with a beard, about 6-feet tall with a black jacket, white pants and white shoes. The other suspect was possibly a teenager dressed in all black.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
