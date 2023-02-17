Road, bridge projects move forward

Multiple road and bridge projects throughout Lauderdale County are moving forward as Supervisors work to make needed repairs to the county’s infrastructure.
In a work session Thursday, Road Manager Rush Mayatt said he will ask supervisors Tuesday to declare an emergency along Beechwood Ridge about half a mile from Valley Road. Part of the road had collapsed, making the only road to Beechwood subdivision impassable.
“Beechwood subdivision is accessed by one road,” he said.
Mayatt said part of the emergency repair will include building a temporary road to allow residents of the subdivision to come and go from their homes while work on the road is underway.
The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors have been forced into action several times to preserve access to and from subdivisions after roads or bridges are damaged.
Supervisor Jonathan Wells said he will be interested in discussing what policies the county could put in place to keep the board from getting involved. One fix, he said, would be requiring subdivisions to have more than one access point so residents would not be marooned should a road need to be closed.
Dale Drive
Supervisors also heard and update on a bridge replacement project along Dale Drive in Marion. The project was approved last fall under the Emergency Road and Bridge Replacement program.
Engineering Plus Engineer Richmond Alexander said the design part of the project is completed, and the county is waiting on the environmental assessment and right-of-way acquisitions that are needed before the project can be bid out.
Mayatt said the initial timeline for the project to get started was over the summer, and it still looks like that would be the case.
The bridge, which is located just south of the Hamasa Temple Shrine, remains open, he said, but it is not in good shape. The bridge, he said, was recently posted at three tons, which is extremely low.
“It’s in bad shape, there is no doubt,” he said.
Mayatt has previously explained to the board of supervisors that weight limit postings are largely ignored. Dale Drive, he said, is no exception, and 18-wheelers well beyond the 3-ton limit continue to cross the bridge daily.
The Dale Drive bridge is another project the county hopes to be proactive on by starting efforts to resolve the issues prior to the state ordering it be closed. The county has previously worked ahead on Buntyn Gunn Road and Pine Springs Road bridges to lessen the amount of time the bridges would be closed.
Wells has previously given an estimate of one year from the time a bridge that fails inspection is closed to when a contractor arrives on the site. Securing funding and completing design work while the bridge is still open reduces the inconvenience the projects have on surrounding residents.
One of Marion’s legislative delegation recently suggested the possibility of installing a temporary access road while the bridge project is underway, Mayatt said. The county normally doesn’t build temporary access unless no other access is available, he said, as it is hard to justify the added expense.
“As soon construction is complete on the new structure and the road’s opened back up, we rip it out,” he said. “It’s money that is thrown away to avoid some inconveniences.”
Should supervisors decide to make a road in this case, he said it would cost roughly $350,000.
Zero Road
An effort to repair a railroad crossing on Zero Road is also continuing, Board Attorney Lee Thaggard said. Discussions between the railroad and the county are ongoing as the two entities work through the necessary steps to make the repair.
“It’s a detailed process,” he said.
