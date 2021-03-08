Rising rap artist ILY Truly trades Wisconsin for Meridian

Since settling in Meridian last summer, Caleb Hutchison has made it his mission to focus on his music.
“Kenosha is still home, but I wanted to find a new home and grow,” said Hutchinson, a Wisconsin native who recently launched his own independent record company in the Queen City. The 20-year-old rap artist, who goes by the name ILY Truly (short for I Love You Truly) is CEO of Death Rose Records.
Growing up, Hutchison played the recorder and trombone in the school band, before his interests changed to sports in high school.
“I thought I was going to go to the NFL,” he recalled.
When he was 17, Hutchison got more involved in music after his father passed away.
“I felt like I wanted to carry on what he wanted me to do,” he said.
After traveling the country with his mother for about two years, they came to Meridian so he could work with local artist King Russell.
“We packed up our things in the van,” he said. “That's all we had – we left and came here and got to making music."
In Meridian, Russell is helping the young rapper take the next steps in his career.
“With him (Russell) I can see myself growing and meeting people, trying to grow in the city and try to inspire people,” Hutchison said.
Hutchison has also learned about Southern Soul, which is more like r&b than hip-hop or rap. His musical influences include PARTYNEXTDOOR, The Weeknd, The-Dream, Ne-Yo, and Trippie Redd. For the past eight months, he's been trying to find his sound, and recently released a song with Ne-Yo called "Baby I."
He's also developing a talent search for young musicians with disabilities called DR Superstars.
Looking ahead, Hutchison is optimistic about sharing his talent around town.
“We're going to start making music and grow,” he said. “I want to build on the city of Meridian. I felt like it has been welcoming and has had a big impact in my life for the time I've been here...I plan to stay.”
