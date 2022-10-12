Riley Foundation awards Riley Foundation awards MSU-Meridian students through scholarship program

Ten Mississippi State University-Meridian students are receiving scholarship support from The Riley Foundation Scholars Program.
The competitive scholarship program provides two-year awards to eligible students who have completed their last two years of study at a partner two-year college—East Central, East Mississippi, Jones or Meridian community college—with a 3.25 or higher GPA (based on a 4.0 scale). An essay and personal statement also are required for application.
“We are grateful The Riley Foundation is so invested in providing a top-ranked education for the area’s best and brightest students. Ultimately, the goal is to keep talented young people here, so they eventually contribute to prospering our community,” said Terry Dale Cruse, associate vice president and head of the MSU-Meridian campus.
This year’s class of Riley Scholars includes (by hometown):
CONEHATTA—Karlie Jackson, a junior accounting major.
DECATUR—Macy Hale, a junior elementary education major, and Harber Reese, a junior business administration/healthcare administration major.
HICKORY—Valli Weems, a junior elementary education major.
LAUDERDALE—Kyle Ingram, a junior business administration major.
MERIDIAN—Rhonda Creel, a junior social work major.NEWTON—Hannah Clark, a junior elementary education major.PHILADELPHIA— Cheyenne Hedden, a junior applied science major, and Anna-Grace Tingle, a junior elementary education major. QUITMAN—Ginger Wimberly, a junior elementary education major.
Chartered in 1998, The Riley Foundation works to improve the quality of life for Meridian and Lauderdale County citizens through charitable grants. Its partnership with MSU-Meridian has led to many advancements including the developments of the MSU Riley Center for Education and Performing Arts, the I. Alfred Rosenbaum Building, and the Robert B. Deen Jr. Building, all located downtown at the MSU Riley Campus.
For more information about establishing scholarships at MSU-Meridian, contact Jack McCarty, executive director of development for the MSU Foundation, at 662-325-9580 or jmccarty@foundation.msstate.edu.
