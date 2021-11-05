Nine talented Mississippi State University-Meridian students are receiving scholarship support from the Riley Foundation Scholars Program.
The competitive scholarship program provides two-year awards. Eligible students must have completed at least two years of study at a local community college with a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher (based on a 4.0 scale), as well as provide an essay and personal statement with their application.
“We are grateful The Riley Foundation is so invested in providing a top-ranked education for the area’s best and brightest students. Ultimately, the goal is to keep talented young people here, so they eventually contribute to prospering our community,” said Terry Dale Cruse, associate vice president and head of the MSU-Meridian campus.
The current 2021-2022 class of Riley Scholars includes (by hometown):
COLLINSVILLE—Makenzie Bohl, a junior accounting major; and Kennedy Mayatt, a junior business administration major.
ENTERPRISE—Macy Culbreth, a junior elementary education major.
MERIDIAN—Thomas Cottrill and Tara Shelton, both junior accounting majors.
LAUDERDALE—Jimmyia Smith, a junior accounting major; and Allison Wright, a junior elementary education major.
LITTLE ROCK—Jacob Hitt, a junior interdisciplinary studies major.
PHILADELPHIA—Trinity Woodson, a junior social work major.
Chartered in 1998, The Riley Foundation works to improve the quality of life for Meridian and Lauderdale County citizens through charitable grants. Its partnership with MSU-Meridian has led to many advancements including the developments of the MSU Riley Center for Education and Performing Arts, the I. Alfred Rosenbaum Building, and the Robert B. Deen Jr. Building, all located downtown at the MSU Riley Campus.
For more information about establishing scholarships at MSU-Meridian, contact Jack McCarty, executive director of development for the MSU Foundation, at 662-325-9580 or jmccarty@foundation.msstate.edu.
MSU-Meridian primarily serves east central Mississippi and west Alabama.
