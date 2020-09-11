Riley Foundation aids MSU-Meridian students through scholars program

Photo by Lisa Sollie / MSU-Meridian

2020-2021 Riley Scholars include, from left, Anniston Pope, Whitney Gardner, Makala Creel, Chloe Gavin, Caelen Martin,  and Riley Oubre. 

The Riley Foundation Scholars Program is providing scholarship support to 10 talented students at Mississippi State-Meridian.

Tricia LaBiche

The competitive program provides two-year scholarship awards. Eligible students must have completed at least two years of study at a local community college with a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher (based on a 4.0 scale), as well as provide an essay and personal statement with their application. The current 2020-2021 class of Riley Scholars includes (by hometown):

Collinsville: Montana Fason, a junior business administration major.

Meridian: Whitney Gardner, a junior applied science major; Tricia LaBiche, a junior accounting major; Anniston Pope, a senior kinesiology major; and Abagail Spangler, a junior elementary education major.

Montana Fason

Newton: Riley Oubre, a junior elementary education major.

Philadelphia: Caelen Martin, a junior psychology major.

Quitman: Chloe Gavin, a junior applied technology event and hospitality major.

Sebastopol: Makala Creel, a junior elementary education major.

Union: Ashley Crawford a junior elementary education major.

