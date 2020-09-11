Riley Foundation aids MSU-Meridian students through scholars program

The Riley Foundation Scholars Program is providing scholarship support to 10 talented students at Mississippi State-Meridian.
The competitive program provides two-year scholarship awards. Eligible students must have completed at least two years of study at a local community college with a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher (based on a 4.0 scale), as well as provide an essay and personal statement with their application. The current 2020-2021 class of Riley Scholars includes (by hometown):
Collinsville: Montana Fason, a junior business administration major.
Meridian: Whitney Gardner, a junior applied science major; Tricia LaBiche, a junior accounting major; Anniston Pope, a senior kinesiology major; and Abagail Spangler, a junior elementary education major.
Newton: Riley Oubre, a junior elementary education major.
Philadelphia: Caelen Martin, a junior psychology major.
Quitman: Chloe Gavin, a junior applied technology event and hospitality major.
Sebastopol: Makala Creel, a junior elementary education major.
Union: Ashley Crawford a junior elementary education major.
