RIDING THE RAILS

Cyclists head down Constitution Ave. In Meridian at the start of the Singing Brakeman Century Race & Ride Saturday, making their way to Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music in Philadelphia.

Bill Lowe surveys the scene during Railfest , which featured railroad memorabilia, model trains, and railroad-themed artwork.
Soule’s Live Steam Festival drew a crowd to The Mississippi Heritage Museum. 

Downtown Meridian was host to a variety of fun events Saturday, from the Singing Brakeman Century Race & Ride, Soule’s Live Steam Festival, Railfest, Earth’s Bounty, and many other activities. 

