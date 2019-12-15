Ribbon cutting celebrates Jeannie's Place at Planet Playground

Jeannie Null laughed out loud as she shook her wet hair, surrounded by family, community members and children at play.
The 15-year-old had just passed through a misting station designed to accommodate wheelchairs like hers.
She had already taken a ride on the merry-go-round and was about to buckle up in a swing.
Jeannie, the inspiration for Jeannie's Place at Planet Playground – Meridian's first fully-inclusive playground – cut the ribbon at a ceremony Sunday afternoon.
“I love you guys!” she shouted to the crowd gathered for the event on Newell Road.
Jeannie, The Meridian Star's 2019 Citizen of the Year, is developmentally delayed and has been through multiple brain surgeries, including one that paralyzed her.
She said she was happy the day had come.
“She loves coming over here. She loves parties and things like that, so this is very exciting for her,” said her mother, Julie Null.
Years ago, when Jeannie was in elementary school, she could not participate on a trip to Planet Playground.
“We didn’t recognize the problem we had until Jeannie made us aware of it, that we didn’t have a place for a lot of people to participate,” said Ward 1 City Councilman George Thomas.
The project faced delays, due in part to bad weather, said Julia Norman, the project coordinator with the city of Meridian.
“We started out this project and we thought that we were going to build it in seven days. It rained and it rained and it rained some more, so we had to adjust,” she said.
While the playground has been open to the public since April, organizers have continued to add to it over the last few months.
The community-built project includes ramps wide enough for two wheelchairs, swings accessible to children with special needs, sensory panels and a stainless steel slide safe for children with cochlear implants, Norman said.
“This project shows that Meridian can have the best of something and our community, we did it together,” Norman said.
Thousands of volunteers put the playground together and hundreds more donated funds, supplies and materials, Thomas said.
“I wanted a place where everybody could come and play together...no matter what their age and of course, their ability,” Null said. “Couldn’t be happier that this project came to life and that our community just came together and did something so wonderful and now it’s here and it’s just ready for everybody to enjoy.”
