RF-4C Phantom touches down at Veterans Memorial Park

Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star
An RF-4C Phantom formerly stationed at Key Field was mounted on its pedestal Monday in the East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park. The aircraft will serve as a static display within the park honoring military service members from throughout East Mississippi. Plans to restore the jet are underway with more details to be announced. For more information about the East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park, visit emsvf.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.