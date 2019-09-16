$100,000 reward announced in Christian Andreacchio case

The creators of a popular podcast about the 2014 death of Christian Andreacchio of Meridian have announced a reward of up to $100,000 for new information leading to a conviction in the case.

"Culpable," the 15-episode true crime series from Tenderfoot TV and Black Mountain Media, began in June and includes information gathered from the Andreacchio family, friends, law enforcement, and private investigators.

The season finale was released Sunday night.

The reward includes $50,000 for new information leading to an arrest and an additional $50,000 if there is a conviction, according to a news release.

The Meridian Police Department ruled Andreacchio's February 2014 death a suicide, but his parents do not believe he would have taken his own life.

In 2017, a Lauderdale County grand jury decided not to indict two people in connection with the 21-year-old’s death.

There is "substantial evidence that points to Christian's death being a premeditated homicide," the news release said.

Three months ago, Meridian Police Capt. Jay Arrington told District Attorney Kassie Coleman he wanted an opportunity to present the case as culpable negligence manslaughter to a new grand jury, according to a statement from Coleman released in late August.

Coleman would resubmit a case in Andreacchio's death only if new evidence is presented to her office, the statement said. Arrington and Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose have said they do not have any new evidence.

"My office is ready to receive and review any new information from any source at any time concerning any closed case," Coleman told The Meridian Star Monday. "All credible information will be used in determining if a case should be resubmitted to a new grand jury."

Andreacchio's mother, Rae Andreacchio, has said she would like a special prosecutor appointed to the case.

"With information unearthed by Rae, the team of private investigators and the podcast, the Andreacchio family is closer than they've ever been to getting justice for their son," the news release said.

Two online petitions posted on the Culpable website, one which had more than 16,000 signatures by Monday afternoon, call for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate corruption.