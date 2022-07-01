The Meridian Public School District is looking at a $34 million bond to upgrade security and athletic facilities at its middle and high school campuses.
The district held the first in a series of community meetings Thursday to discuss the plans, which include adding more security and safety features at the district’s schools by closing off exit points.
“We've got a lot of things changing in our world,” said Clay Sims, the district's director of operations. “Those things need to be addressed in our school facilities in order to make them safe and effective for our students.”
The district also plans to build new baseball and softball facilities, which resident Ondray Harris Jr. said he's in favor of.
“I think it’s needed because players are having to travel across town to play baseball, and that’s a major inconvenience to a lot of people,” Harris said. “It’s something we wanted when I played, and I believe it’s a major benefit. “This is a new day, and I think it would be a great opportunity for the district to have that.”
Steven Shadwick, a graduate of Meridian High, said the upgrades are long overdue.
“It’s time to show some sense of pride for our students,'' he said. “Everyone that works with and supports this district needs to show proof. I believe that this is a good step forward.”
Additional meetings will be held on July 28 and Aug. 2. The meeting on July 28 will take place at the MHS Multipurpose Building at 6 p.m. The meeting on Aug. 2 will take place in the MHS gym at 6 p.m.
The meetings are open to the public.
An election for the bond is planned for Aug. 9.
