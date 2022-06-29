Residents urged to celebrate July 4 responsibly

Readers poll: Fireworks
Are you buying fireworks for the July 4 holiday?
Fireworks stands have been popping up throughout Lauderdale County as Americans look to stock up on pyrotechnics for their Independence Day celebrations.
With sales ramping up at his Collinsville and Marion stores, Tate’s Fireworks owner Jeff Tate offered some tips for residents to be safe and responsible during the holiday.
“Never let a child shoot fireworks unsupervised,” he said.
Young children and inebriated adults should be fireworks observers, not the ones shooting them off, Tate said. Each firework comes with instructions on how to safely light them, and those directions should be read and followed.
Tate said it is also a good idea to keep a source of water nearby and know where it is. Although Lauderdale County has seen some rain, and is forecast for more, he said, it never hurts to be careful.
Finally, he said, residents planning to shoot off fireworks should dress accordingly and consider donning protective eyewear.
“Loose fitting clothing and fireworks is a no-no,” he said.
Fireworks sales typically peak in the last few days running up to July 4, Tate said, with the busiest days just before the holiday. Those planning to purchase fireworks, he said, are encouraged to get their fireworks ahead of time.
“Fireworks is really the greatest example of a last minute purchase,” he said.
At his stores, Tate said he would encourage residents to get their fireworks supply before July 2. While he has plenty of fireworks in stock, he said purchasing early will help residents make sure what they want is available.
Additionally, he said, choosing fireworks can be an overwhelming experience, and beating the rush will give residents the chance to talk one-on-one with staff to pick out the best fireworks for their celebration.
Fireworks are allowed in Lauderdale County and in the Town of Marion, Tate said, but not in Meridian. Those in the city limits are limited to sparklers, smoke bombs and other novelty items.
Tate said his stores have also stocked up on a line of “quiet fireworks,” which produce the same display without the noise. Quiet fireworks, he said, can be ideal for residents concerned the noise may disturb neighbors or pets.
Bonita Lakes Fireworks Display
After shooting off their own fireworks, residents are invited to head to Bonita Lakes on July 4 for the City of Meridian’s Fourth of July Celebration. The event is set to include live music by My Savior Story and DC and the Queen City All Stars, food vendors, entertainment and more.
The gates at Bonita Lakes will open at 3:30 p.m. Monday with food vendors starting at 4 p.m.. Music, food and entertainment will continue until 9 p.m. when the fireworks display will begin over the upper lake and a special rendition of “America” will be played.
Free parking and a shuttle service will operate from the Tuesday Morning parking lot at Uptown Meridian to take residents to Bonita Lakes. The shuttle will begin its route beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public, and all are invited to come join in the Independence Day celebration.
For more information about the Fourth of July Celebration, contact Terrence Davis at 601-485-1905.
