Lauderdale County residents who turned 65 this year, or who are disabled, are being reminded to file for homestead exemption this year in the tax assessor’s office.
Tax Assessor James Rainey said Monday one of the most common reasons for missing homestead filings is that residents are unaware they are eligible for more savings. In a typical year, he said his office processes about 1,500 homestead applications, which is a fraction of the households eligible for the savings.
Mississippi provides an additional homestead tax exemption once residents reach 65 or are 100% disabled on the first $7,500 of their property’s assessed value. Deputy tax assessor Whitney Hodges told the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors residents typically save about $700 in the county and about $1,000 in the Meridian city limits.
The tax assessors office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday on the third floor of the Raymond P. Davis Annex building, 410 Constitution Ave.
Additionally, Rainey said his office will also be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, April 1 for residents, who may not be able to make it during the normal work day, to come in and complete their paperwork.
April 1 will also be the final day for residents to file homestead exemptions for 2023.
For more information about homestead exemptions, the application process or who is eligible, call the tax assessor’s office at 601-482-9779 or go online to lauderdalecounty.org.
