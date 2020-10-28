Renovated Threefoot Building expected to open next spring

The developer who is renovating the Threefoot Building in downtown Meridian plans to open the building in March or April.
John Tampa, who bought the building in 2015, said at Tuesday’s city council work session that the project is moving along.
Tampa also expects that citizens will be able to access the sidewalk in front of the building sometime in December. The sidewalk is currently closed.
Ascent Hospitality, of which Tampa is the president and co-founder, is renovating the building into a Courtyard by Marriott hotel. The structure was originally built in 1930.
Construction crews have worked on the project during the pandemic.
“Nothing has stopped,” Campo said in May. “It's just with the way of the world now, things have slowed down a bit getting some materials and workers at the same pace as it was pre-(COVID-19), but I'll say all in all, it's going very well.”
