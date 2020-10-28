Renovated Threefoot Building expected to open next spring

Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. A wind blown steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 25 to 40 mph, becoming WSW and decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. A wind blown steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 25 to 40 mph, becoming WSW and decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.