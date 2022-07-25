REMEMBERING OFFICER CROOM

Submitted photo

Journalists from The Meridian Star met with Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young and members of Officer Kennis Croom’s family on Monday to present them with plaques of the newspaper’s front page from Officer Croom’s memorial service in Meridian on June 16. Officer Croom was killed in the line of duty on June 9. From left, Chief Young, Officer Croom’s mother, Tracy Croom; his father, The Rev. Dr. Kelvin Croom and his son Ethan Montgomery; The Meridian Star Editor Bill Graham and reporters Thomas Howard and D’Courtland Christian.