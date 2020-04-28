Registration underway for MCC's short-term Maymester

Meridian Community College’s Maymester, a mini-term during the break between spring finals and summer classes, will offer more than 25 courses.
“The Maymester term offers a unique opportunity to complete a college course in just a few short weeks giving students the chance to enjoy summer while getting or staying ahead of their educational goals,” said Marie Roberts, director of MCC’s digital teaching and learning.
Registration for the term is underway for the session set for May 11-29.
Maymester will feature online classes delivered through the College’s Canvas learning management system. There will be a virtual proctored final exam.
“Students should have reliable access to the internet and plan to complete work three to four times each week to progress in Maymester courses,” Roberts aUS.
Students enrolled at other colleges and universities can complete a course during Maymester and transfer back eligible coursework to their home institution.
Students not enrolled who want to apply for this summer term will need to complete the free application for admission for Summer 2020. They can submit test scores and all official transcripts, including colleges and universities previously attended and/or currently attending, to MCC’s Office of Admissions.
The Maymester courses offered include Principles of Biology I, Principles of Biology Lab, Anatomy and Physiology Lab II, Anatomy and Physiology II, Nutrition, Anatomy and Physiology I, Anatomy and Physiology Lab I, English Composition I, English Composition II, American Literature II, Human Growth and Development, Foundations of Leisure, World Civilization II, Introduction to Kinesiology/Health, Physical Education and Recreation, Health Concepts of Physical Activity/Wellness, Physical Education and Elementary School, First Aid/CPR, Recreational Leadership, Athletic Training Terminology, Prevention and Care Athletic Injuries, College Algebra, Trigonometry, Statistics, General Psychology and Public Speaking.
Maymester courses are considered part of the summer term concerning financial aid, Roberts said.
For more information, visit www.meridiancc.edu.
