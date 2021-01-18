Gov. Tate Reeves said on Monday that Mississippi is opening new drive-thru vaccination sites and is adding more appointments for vaccination.
The state tested the vaccination appointment website late on Sunday, according to Reeves. The state also added staff to the call center that helps people book vaccination appointments.
“I cannot promise zero wait for everybody, but I can say that there should be less of a wait for everyone,” he said at a press conference.
He said the state is also giving additional vaccines to hospitals, private clinics and other entities this week.
Mississippi reported 1,457 new cases of the coronavirus and three new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, bringing the state’s totals to 253,932 cases and 5,524 deaths.
In Lauderdale County, 26 new cases and no new deaths were reported on Monday. The county has reported 5,873 total cases and 180 total COVID-19 related deaths since March.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Clarke County: three new cases; 1,389 total cases. No additional deaths; 60 total deaths since March.
Newton County: 15 new cases; 1,928 total cases. No additional deaths; 42 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: one new case; 772 total cases. No additional deaths; 20 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: 13 new cases; 3,383 total cases. No additional deaths; 152 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed that 207,769 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 209 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
