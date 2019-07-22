Reeves presents workforce training plan at MCC visit

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves outlined a proposed $100 million workforce training and development plan at Meridian Community College’s Riley Workforce Development Center on Monday.
Reeves is a Republican running for governor.
“We are here today because we want to promote a culture of work and enable Mississippi’s workforce to compete with anyone, anywhere in the country,” he said. “In fact, anyone, anywhere in the world.”
Under the plan, $75 million would go toward “modernizing workforce training capabilities,” according to Reeves’ website.
Another $2.5 million would be devoted to grants to make communities Work Ready certified.
In addition, the plan would provide $1 million in incentives for students to earn industry credentials, $20 million in grants that would cover childcare and transportation and $1.5 million to teach software development at K-12 schools. Every high school student would be exposed to a coding or computer science class.
Some undergraduate students’ tuition costs would be capped at $20,000.
Asked how the program would be funded, Reeves cited the fact that the state announced it brought in $300 million more than projected previously.
“The way things work in Mississippi is: ending cash, half of it goes into our rainy days fund, half of it goes into our capital expense fund,” he said. “So we will have monies available to fund this program without having to borrow a penny.”
Reeves said he would be willing to borrow money to fund the long-term program since “that is a core function of government,” but that it would not be necessary because of the capital expense fund.
Asked how high-paying employers would be attracted to an area like Lauderdale County after workers are equipped, Reeves pointed to the years-old industrial park project that state, city and county government have invested in.
“We’re working every day on that,” Reeves said.
The planned park is off Sweet Gum Bottom Road, which city government recently voted to close for road workers’ safety.
The Meridian Star reached out to several Republican and Democratic gubernatorial candidates for comment. None expressed interest in an interview. Two made statements via news releases.
"[Although] we agree that money should be pumped into workforce training, we believe more money should go directly to colleges to modernize their workforce training capabilities,” said Robert Shuler Smith, a Democrat. “Reeves is jumping the gun in proposing funding for post secondary education while he led one of the biggest frauds in state education by trying to change MAEP and not fully funding K-12 education.”“We can't just ignore our children who are forced to learn in below par schools while giving tax breaks to corporations."
"In today's world, the reality is, not every high school student is going to college," said Republican candidate Bill Waller Jr. in a written statement. "They still deserve the same opportunities to have a good-paying job and a career that allows them to support their family and live the American dream. That means bringing community colleges into high schools to help teach job skills they'll be able to use to get a good job after graduation."
"Having a better trained workforce will not only help fill the available jobs today, but it will also help recruit additional industries to our state because we'll have a better trained workforce."
The gubernatorial primary will be Aug. 6.
