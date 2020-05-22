Reeves opens outdoor venues; 4 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lauderdale County

Gov. Tate Reeves amended restrictions Friday that will allow outdoor entertainment venues such as race tracks and water parks, to open at no more than 50 percent capacity, starting Monday, May 25.
The parks must be deep cleaned before opening, follow social distancing and employees must wear masks.
School teams will also be able to open up their athletic training facilities Monday, using the same instructions that allowed gyms to open earlier.
The governor also extended executive Stay Safer in Place orders Friday until 8 a.m. Monday, June 1.
That includes the order that requires businesses in Lauderdale, Neshoba, Newton and Jasper counties, among other requirements, to screen employees at the start of their shifts, require appropriate protective gear when a distance of 6 feet cannot be kept and provide hand sanitizer.
Employees and customers of retail businesses in those counties are required to wear face masks.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 402 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Friday, the second highest daily increase in cases.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said many of the cases reported in the increase came from an accumulation of lab reports.
Statewide, health officials confirmed 12,624 total cases and 596 deaths, including 16 additional deaths reported Friday. Three of the deaths occurred between May 5 and May 12 and were identified from death certificate reports, MSDH said. Records show one of those deaths occurred in Lauderdale County.
State health officials reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Friday, for a total of 647 and four additional deaths, for a total of 51 deaths.
Records show 32 of the 51 people from the county who died from COVID-19 lived in long-term care facilities.
As of Friday, Anderson Regional Medical Center reported it was hospitalizing 22 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.
In Friday's update, MSDH reported a total of 123 cases and 16 deaths in Clarke County, 116 cases and 10 deaths in Kemper County, 477 cases and 27 deaths in Neshoba County and 214 cases and three deaths in Newton County.
Amid growing concerns about the rise in COVID-19 cases, The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians on Thursday declared a state of public health emergency.
As of Thursday, there were 373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for people eligible to receive healthcare services at the Choctaw Health Center and 21 deaths, according to the declaration.
Among the positive cases as of midnight Wednesday, MBCI reported 168 cases in the Pearl River community, 31 in the Tucker community, 23 cases in the Bogue Chitto community and 55 cases in the Conehatta community.
