Reeves expands restrictions across state

With The Mississippi State Department of Health reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced statewide restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
At an indoor social gathering where social distancing is not possible, crowds must be limited to no more than 10 people in a single space.
At outdoor social gatherings, no more than 50 people can gather in close proximity to each other.
The governor issued new executive orders on Wednesday, as the existing order was set to expire on Friday. Reeves is requiring people in 61 counties — including Lauderdale, Kemper and Neshoba counties — to wear a face covering when indoors and interacting with the public.
“I hope that the people of Mississippi will make an honest effort to participate in helping slow the spread,” he said. “I truly believe that most Mississippians are doing just that.”
One of the new executive orders requires face coverings in schools statewide when social distancing is not possible. Additionally, starting on Friday at 5 p.m., attendance at indoor sport venues for K-12 extracurricular events will be limited to the lesser of four spectators per student participant or 250 ticketed participants. Other indoor arenas will be limited to the lesser of 10% seating capacity or 1,000 attendees.
The orders came after The Mississippi State Department of Health reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases in the state. The department reported 2,746 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 170,672 cases and 4,041 deaths.
With 61 new cases, Lauderdale County surpassed 4,000 total cases on Wednesday. 4,008 cases have been reported in the county since March.
Lauderdale County reported one new death, which occurred between December 4 and 8. The county has reported 152 deaths since March.
At a press briefing Tuesday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said COVID-19 is continuing to impact long-term care facilities.
“We continue to have outbreaks and deaths occurring in those facilities as well,” he said.
MSDH has reported 81 COVID-19 related deaths among long-term care facility residents in Lauderdale County, the second highest number of long-term care deaths of all Mississippi counties.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the deaths in nursing homes are attributable to how much COVID-19 there is in the community.
“It’s a fallacy to even imagine that you can separate a nursing home as a singular sort of citadel to not be impacted from all of the infection that surrounds it,” he said.
Long-term care deaths were a larger proportion of overall deaths earlier in the pandemic than they are now. Dobbs said that Lauderdale County was hit “hit really hard” by COVID-19 early in the pandemic. Lauderdale County’s nursing homes were “hit hard” early on, which may be contributing to the high total number of long-term care deaths in the county.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for several local counties are listed below.
Newton County: 38 new cases; 1,242 total cases since March. One new death, which occurred between December 4 and 8; 30 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: 28 new cases; 569 total cases. No new deaths; 19 total deaths.
Clarke County: nine new cases; 1,008 total cases. No new deaths; 55 total deaths.
Neshoba County: 38 new cases; 2,472 total cases. One new death, which occurred between December 4 and 8; 126 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumes 136,627 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 203 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities. MSDH recommended on Dec. 2 that all Mississippi residents avoid any social gathering that includes individuals outside of one’s nuclear family or household.
In Meridian, the city is under a mask mandate that remains in effect until the end of the year.
