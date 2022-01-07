Gov. Tate Reeves joined with local and state officials at the official grand opening of the Threefoot Hotel in Meridian on Thursday.
“The economic growth happening in Meridian has been nothing short of amazing,” Reeves posted on Facebook following the ribbon cutting, which was hosted by the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation. "Today’s grand opening of the Threefoot Hotel marks another major win for the city’s tourism economy and is one more reason to visit the Queen City.”
After years of renovation, the new hotel further enhances the city’s revitalized downtown, which is home to the MSU Riley Center for Education and Performing Arts and MSU-Meridian’s Riley Campus.
MSU President Mark E. Keenum was on hand for the grand opening, noting “The Threefoot Hotel is creating new economic and community development opportunities in Meridian and Lauderdale County, and Mississippi State University is so proud to be a part of this vibrant community.”
The hotel, which opened in November after years of anticipation, is a 16-story Art Deco structure built in 1929. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979 and designated a Mississippi Landmark in 2008.
The building’s most recent life was as office space. Vacant since the 1990s, local leaders set out to preserve it in the mid 2000s. The Meridian City Council approved a final agreement for the sale of the building in October 2015.
In the past five years, the building has undergone a comprehensive renovation. Many of its features have been preserved, including the mosaic work on the exterior, and the elevator lobby’s marble wainscoting, flooring, mail shoot and the original art deco light fixtures. Guests are welcomed into two vestibules that feature original 1929 Victorian era brass lanterns with frosted and cranberry glass accents.
The Threefoot has 131 rooms, including 110 luxury guest rooms, 19 suites, and two presidential suites with balconies.
