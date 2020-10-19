Reeves announces mask requirement, limits on social gatherings in Neshoba County

Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Monday new COVID-19 measures for nine counties, including Neshoba County.
The other counties include Chickasaw, Claiborne, DeSoto, Forrest, Itawamba, Jackson, Lamar and Lee.
A new executive order says people in those counties have to wear masks when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance, Reeves said in a press conference.
He also said that social gatherings in the counties must be limited to 10 people when they are held indoors and 50 people when they are outdoors.
“As we wait for a vaccine, our mission is the same as it ever was,” he said. “It’s to prevent our health care system from becoming overwhelmed.”
The order also requires hospitals to reserve 10% of their capacity for COVID-19 patients. If a hospital does not have 10% capacity available, it would have to postpone elective procedures.
Reeves said the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital is lower than during Mississippi’s peak in the summer. However, the overall number of people in the hospital, which includes those who are hospitalized for reasons other than COVID-19, is still elevated. And COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing, he said.
“From an aggregate standpoint,” he said, “we know we have to take the necessary steps to prepare for what could come over the next four to eight weeks.”
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in a news briefing on Friday that there has been “some pretty significant increase in cases” in Mississippi.
“Sadly we’ve seen a softening of our communal resolve to do what it takes to prevent coronavirus transmission,” he said.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Monday 586 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 110,592 cases and 3,171 deaths.
Some of the cases were reported as of Saturday and some were reported as of Sunday. The department did not release its new COVID-19 numbers on Sunday.
Fifteen cases and no new deaths were reported in Lauderdale County, where 2,344 cases and 130 related deaths have been reported since the state began tracking the virus in March.
In Newton County, no new cases were reported; the county has reported 842 cases since March. No new deaths were reported; 27 deaths have been reported since March.
In Kemper County, two new cases were reported, bringing the total to 318. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported five new cases, leading to a total of 714 cases. No new deaths were reported; 48 deaths have been reported since March.
Readers Poll: Reeves' announcement
Gov. Reeves on Monday announced additional measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. Do you agree or disagree with his decision?
In Neshoba County, eleven new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 1,806 cases. No new deaths were reported; 111 deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 97,675 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 127 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.