Reeves announces mask mandate for Neshoba County

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Gov. Tate Reeves placed a mask mandate on Neshoba County on Tuesday.
He added Neshoba and 18 other counties to the list of counties with additional COVID-19 safety measures. In these 41 counties, which include Lauderdale County, people must wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
Indoor social gatherings in the counties must be limited to 10 people, and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50.
With Thanksgiving near, Reeves asked people to “be safe.”
“Please be smart,” he said during a press conference. “Wear a mask. Please do not take unnecessary risks. Look after your loved ones, and keep them safe as well. ”
Reeves, who had a conference call with federal officials on Monday, said it's possible that the U.S. will receive up to 22.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of December and 15 million doses of the Moderna vaccine by the end of December.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 665 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 53 additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 144,544 cases and 3,729 deaths.
Thirty-one of the additional deaths occurred between Nov. 13 and 23, including one in Kemper County. Twenty-two of the additional deaths were identified from death certificate reports and occurred between Oct. 15 and Nov. 18, including one in Lauderdale County, one in Kemper County and two in Neshoba County.
MSDH reported on Tuesday seven new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County, bringing the county's case total to 3,350. 143 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the county since March.
MSDH reported no new cases in Newton County, which has had a total of 1,027 cases since March. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 29 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, one new case was reported; 409 cases have been reported since March. The state has reported 17 COVID-19 related deaths in the county since March.
Clarke County reported three new cases, bringing the case total to 885. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 53 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Neshoba County, no new cases were reported; the county’s case total is 2,164. The state has reported 115 COVID-19 related deaths in the county since March.
The Department of Health presumes 121,637 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 153 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
On Nov. 16, Mayor Percy Bland extended the City of Meridian’s mask mandate until the end of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.