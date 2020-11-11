Reeves announces mask mandate for Lauderdale County

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced a mask mandate for Lauderdale County on Wednesday.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced a mask mandate for Lauderdale County on Wednesday. Do you agree or disagree with his order?
The governor added the county to the list of counties that have additional COVID-19 safety measures. People in Lauderdale County must now wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
Indoor social gatherings in the county must be limited to 10 people and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50.
Reeves also added Benton, Carroll, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest, Harrison, Humphreys, Jackson, Lamar, Leflore, Lee, Marshall, Rankin and Yalobusha counties to the list of counties with these safety measures. In October, Reeves had announced COVID-19 restrictions for 16 other counties, including Neshoba.
“I know that we are all tired and ready to move on. But the virus is still here,” Reeves said in a press release.
“It’s still working to infect and kill. We’ve gotten far better at dealing with it, and allowing for life to go on. But we’re not all the way there yet. Keep fighting and protecting the most vulnerable in your life. No matter where you are, please do your best to social distance and wear a mask.”
On Sept. 30, Reeves lifted a statewide mask mandate, which he had issued on Aug. 4.
On Wednesday, Reeves also extended his “Safe Recovery” executive order through Dec. 11, which has numerous COVID-19-related recommendations and requirements for Mississippians. It mandates face coverings in school buildings, tells restaurants to update their floor plans to allow for at least six feet of distance between each group and sets other guidelines.
Reeves announced on Tuesday that he, his wife and their three daughters are in isolation after the youngest daughter tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 1,256 new cases of COVID-19 statewide and 17 additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 129,394 cases and 3,497 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
Mississippi Today reported yesterday that the state’s rolling average was 947 daily cases.
In Lauderdale County, the department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 2,894 cases and 141 deaths.
In Newton County, 10 new cases were reported; 935 cases has been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 29 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, three new cases were reported; 351 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported four new cases; 828 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 53 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Neshoba County, six new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 1,979. No new deaths were reported; 111 deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 111,430 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 123 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
On Oct. 30, Mayor Percy Bland extended the City of Meridian’s mask mandate until Nov. 30.
