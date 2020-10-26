Reeves adds seven counties to list with COVID-19 restrictions

Gov. Tate Reeves announced new COVID-19 safety measures for seven counties in the state on Monday.
The counties include Leake, Jones, Harrison, Madison, Marshall, Carroll and Benton. Reeves had placed restrictions on nine other counties on Oct. 19, including Neshoba County, so there are now 16 counties on the list.
In these counties, indoor social gatherings must be limited to 10 people and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50. People in the counties have to wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
“I’m encouraged today that in the middle of a nationwide surge of cases, Mississippi has been slower than most other states in our increases,” Reeves said during a news briefing on Monday. “In fact, last week, we saw a 17% percent decrease in seven day numbers.”
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs offered recommendations for Halloween, including wearing a mask — a Halloween costume mask isn’t sufficient — and remaining separated from others. He also said that people who touch candy should use hand sanitizer and wash hands frequently. Dobbs suggested looking at recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and from the American Academy of Pediatrics.
“If you’re going to trick or treat, please do it safely,” he said.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Monday 675 new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi and eight additional deaths, leading to a total of 115,763 cases and 3,263 deaths since March.
Of the new cases, 228 were reported to the department as of Saturday and 447 were reported as of Sunday. Of the additional deaths the department reported on Monday, four occurred between October 11 and October 25, and four occurred between August 29 and October 6.
In Lauderdale County, the department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths. 2,485 cases and 135 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the county since the state began tracking the virus in March.
In Newton County, three new cases were reported, increasing the county’s total to 869. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 27 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, one new case was reported; 327 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported three new cases, leading to a total of 761 cases. No new deaths were reported; 51 deaths have been reported since March.
In Neshoba County, five new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 1,854. No new deaths were reported; 111 deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 101,385 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 133 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
A mask mandate in the city of Meridian remains in effect through the end of October.
