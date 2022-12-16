Red Kettle campaign falling behind

A local organization is asking the community for help as donations are needed to reach its annual fundraising goal.
With just more than a week left before Christmas, The Salvation Army in Meridian is falling behind its Red Kettle goal for 2022.
The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser that finances the many services and programs offered to individuals and families in need throughout the year in Meridian.
“This has been a challenging year for many individuals and families in our community facing economic hardship or crisis,” said Lt. Roy Fisher of The Salvation Army.
“We continue to see increased need from those impacted by high inflation and food and fuel prices. The Red Kettle Campaign is falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2022 kettle goal of $50,000. We are praying the community will offer support in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to help those when they need it most,” Fisher added.
The Salvation Army bells will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas Eve, and the organization is optimistic that it can still reach its fundraising goal with the community's support.
“The generosity of our amazing community is always a blessing to witness first-hand,” Fisher said. The Salvation Army is so grateful, and we want you all to know that every dollar stays in Meridian to help our community.”
With the donations, Fisher said they can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, provide a safe night's rest to someone facing shelter insecurity and help a family stay in their home in the community for months to come.
“If you can’t get outside and ring the bell in person, you can always give to our virtual kettle from the comfort of your home,” Fisher said.
Go to MERIDIANKETTLE.ORG and volunteers are crucial to the success of the red kettle campaign. It’s not too late, and it is easier than ever for individuals, families, groups, and businesses to sign up as volunteer bellringers. Call 601-483-6156 to sign-up to volunteer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.