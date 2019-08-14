Recording studio opens at The MAX in Meridian

A new state-of-the-art recording studio has opened at The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience in Meridian.
Named the Governor’s Recording Studio, the facility is equipped with the latest technology for recording, music rehearsals, tracking and session work, long form audio recording for documentaries, podcasts and audio beds for commercials.
“Mississippi is a state with a rich musical heritage and we are proud at The MAX to open this studio for the next generation of musicians,” said Mark Tullos, Executive Director of The MAX in a news release. “Visitors to The MAX enjoy learning about so many famous Mississippi musicians of the past, but we must also look to all the great music yet to be created in this great state.”
The studio is equipped with a full Yamaha drum set with Zildjian cymbals, and a Yamaha baby grand piano. Peavey, Audix and Shure preamps paired with a multitude of studio microphones are also available. Two ISO booths and a tracking room are used for recording artists and engineers, and a green room is available as well.
Mississippi musician and Greenville-native Steve Azar recently recorded his new song “One Mississippi” at the studio in April. That song, and recording session can be seen on YouTube. Musicians interested in booking a session at the studio can do so on The MAX web site.
