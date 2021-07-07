Reconciliation Week underway to Meridian

Eighteen years after a mass shooting at the Lockheed Martin facility in Meridian, the victims of the tragedy are being remembered this week.
“My father and the other victims need to be remembered in a positive light, so their lives will not be in vain,” said Stacey Miller, chair of The Reconciliation Week committee.
Miller's father, The Rev. Charles J. Miller, was one of the six victims of the 2003 shooting.
The annual reconciliation week kicked off at Dumont Plaza on Tuesday, with members of the committee delivering lemonade and other treats to local first responders.
Aaliyah Miller and Marquez Kennedy were named recipients of the Rev. Charlie J. Miller Memorial Scholarship. Miller and Kennedy are both 2021 graduates of Meridian High School. Miller will attend Meridian Community College and study elementary education, while Kennedy will attend MCC and study civil engineering.
The charity spotlight for this year is the East Mississippi HUB for Volunteers and Nonprofits.
Activities continue with events throughout the week.
Wednesday featured the Rev. Charles Miller Memorial Luncheon at Union Station. The mayor’s prayer breakfast will be held at 6:45 a.m. Friday on the third floor of city hall. Later that morning, there will be a panel discussion on reconciliation with Neddie Winters as the main speaker.
On Saturday, there will be a memorial ride from Lockheed Martin to Forest Lawn Cemetery and on Sunday local pastors will be asked to speak about reconciliation to their congregations.
