Reconciliation Week Mayor's prayer breakfast set for Friday in Meridian

The Reconciliation Week Mayor’s Prayer breakfast will start at 6:45 a..m. on Friday on the lawn at city hall. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs.
The event, which will feature a panel discussion on racial reconciliation, will be moved into the city hall auditorium if it rains.
On Saturday, the Queen City Cruisers will lead a Reconciliation Parade from downtown Meridian to Forest Lawn Cemetery. The parade starts at 11:30 a.m.
Reconciliation Week started on Sunday and aims to remember the victims of a 2003 mass shooting at the Lockheed Martin plant in Meridian.
For more information, contact Stacey Miller at 601-616-2879.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.