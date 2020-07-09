Reconciliation Week Mayor's prayer breakfast set for Friday in Meridian

The Reconciliation Week Mayor’s Prayer breakfast will start at 6:45 a..m. on Friday on the lawn at city hall.

The event, which will feature a panel discussion on racial reconciliation, will be moved into the city hall auditorium if it rains.

On Saturday, the Queen City Cruisers will lead a Reconciliation Parade from downtown Meridian to Forest Lawn Cemetery. The parade starts at 11:30 a.m.

Reconciliation Week started on Sunday and aims to remember the victims of a 2003 mass shooting at the Lockheed Martin plant in Meridian.

For more information, contact Stacey Miller at 601-616-2879. 

