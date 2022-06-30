Reconciliation Week gets underway Tuesday

The Reconciliation Committee is planning a host activities next week as the community remembers the victims of the 2003 Lockheed Martin shooting.
The committee, formed in 2010, aims to unite the community in the spirit of reconciliation in honor of the lives lost in the tragedy.
Stacy Miller, chair of the committee, feels blessed that Reconciliation Week has reached its 15th year.
She said her greatest motivation for the celebration is her father, Rev. Charlie J. Miller, who was one of the six victims who died in the tragic shooting 19 years ago.
“My dad loved his family, and he loved this community,” Miller said. “As a family man, he poured a lot into me, not only by what he said, but by example."
"The example he left behind is still living in me, and that keeps me going,” Miller added.
The theme “Bringing Hope through Reconciliation” will be carried out throughout the week as the committee believes it’s what people need the most.
“The country is going through a difficult time, still dealing with COVID and shootings,” said Miller. “We realized that our community needs hope, so this theme was the perfect fit.”
Each year, the committee's mission is to unite the community and create positive changes by bringing together people of diverse backgrounds.
Along with awarding two high school graduates with scholarships, the Carter Foundation will receive their charity spotlight and donation.
“We commend Mr. James Carter and what he's doing to work with young men,” said Miller. “This year we wanted to spotlight that charity and celebrate the work he’s done in the community.
The 15th Annual Reconciliation Week is planned for July 5 - 10, kicking off with a lemonade day press conference at Dumont Plaza on Tuesday, followed by delivering lemonade to first responders.
On Wednesday, the Rev. Charlie J. Miller Memorial Luncheon will be held at 11:45 a.m. at Union Station with guest speaker, Jarvis Towner, pastor of Evangelist Christian Church.
On Friday, the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast will be held at 6:45 a.m. at city hall. Prayers will be offered by local pastors and panel discussion on reconciliation.
On Saturday, a memorial motorcycle parade, led by the Queen City Cruisers, runs from Lockheed through downtown to the Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The week wraps up Sunday with Reconciliation Sunday as local pastors are encouraged to lead congregations in prayer for reconciliation.
For more information, contact Miller at (601) 482-2489 or (601) 616-2879; or e-mail celebraterw@att.net
