Rear admiral visits NAS Meridian

Photo from NAS Meridian Public Affairs

Rear Adm. Daniel Dwyer, center, chief of Naval Air Training, is greeted by Cmdr. J.P. Falardeau, NAS Meridian executive officer, left, and Capt. T.J. Gendreau, commodore of training Air Wing One, after Dwyer arrives Wednesday at Naval Air Station Meridian. Dwyer was onboard for a familiarization visit and to speak with staff, instructors and student Naval and Marine Corps aviators. Training Air Wing One is comprised of two squadrons, VT-7 and VT-9, which train nearly 100 aviators in the T-45C Goshawk each year.