Naval Air Station Meridian welcomed two new Naval aviators on Friday with a special keynote address from the Chief of Naval Air Training.
Rear Adm. Richard Brophy Jr., who commands the Navy’s air training efforts throughout the country, was visiting NAS Meridian for the first time since his appointment July 19.
He attended Friday’s pinning ceremony and celebrated with the two graduates as they received their Wings of Gold.
“The last time I was at a winging ceremony was 28 years ago,” he said.
Friday’s graduates were joining prestigious ranks with men such as George H.W. Bush, Neil Armstrong and John Glenn, Brophy said. More than that, he said, the two Naval aviators were launching their careers at a time when they were needed most.
International partnerships, alliances and coalitions with other nations established after World War II have directly helped billions and provided peace and security for many more, Brophy said. However, he said, those institutions established to keep the peace are again being threatened.
“Unfortunately those international conventions are consistently being challenged,” he said. “Look no further than the authoritarian countries that are challenging right now Ukraine and Taiwan.”
Brophy challenged the graduates to continue to learn and grow, both as individuals and as Naval aviators, to appreciate the wisdom of those serving under them and to stay true to the Navy and to themselves.
“In closing, I’d like to leave you with a quote from President Abraham Lincoln in his Gettysburg address,” Brophy said. “’The world will little note nor long remember what we say here, but we’ll never forget.’”
