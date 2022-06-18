Reading at the Lake

Julie Adams reads to children Friday at Bonita Lakes as part of the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library’s Reading at the Lake event.

 
Weston Jones, 2, from left, Brynlee Jones, 5, and Charity Jones relax in the shade Friday.

photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

Blakely Harrod, 7, from left, Chanda Harrod and Addison Sifers, 1, listen to stories Friday. 
Heather Kopitch reads to Kaylee Kopitch, 5, Friday at Bonita Lakes,
Local families came out to Bonita Lakes Friday for storytime in the sunshine as the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library hosted its Reading at the Lake event. The event was held as part of the library's annual summer reading program. Additional events and activities for children and teens are scheduled throughout the summer to introduce children to the library's resources and help them discover the joys of reading.

