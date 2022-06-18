photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star
Local families came out to Bonita Lakes Friday for storytime in the sunshine as the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library hosted its Reading at the Lake event. The event was held as part of the library's annual summer reading program. Additional events and activities for children and teens are scheduled throughout the summer to introduce children to the library's resources and help them discover the joys of reading.
