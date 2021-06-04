Readers Choice nominations start Monday

QUITMAN - Radie Joyce Sheely Hyatt, 86, of Meridian, Miss., passed away on June 2, 2021, at her residence. She was born on June 5, 1934, to Edward and Eula Craig (Hughes) Sheely in Meridian, Miss. Joyce is survived by a daughter, Deborah J. Madison; son, Stanley E. Lee; daughter, Anita L. (G…