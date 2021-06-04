Readers Choice nominations start Monday

Nominations for The Meridian Star’s Readers Choice Awards 2021 will start on Monday, June 7, and will run through Monday, June 28.
Readers will nominate their favorites in 164 categories covering food, entertainment and lifestyle, health, retail, goods and services, professional services and special awards.
The top five nominations for each category will be voted on until Monday, July 5.
Readers will also choose a Man of the Year and Woman of the Year.
Readers can fill out their nominations once per category, but will be able to vote once per day per category. Nominations will be online only, with voting in both print and online.
Voting will conclude on Monday, Aug. 2 and the winners will be announced on Saturday, Sept. 18 in the inaugural Readers Choice Magazine.
“We’re excited about this year’s Readers Choice Awards,” said Bill Graham, editor of The Meridian Star. “It gives us another opportunity to connect with the community.”
The link is https://meridianstar.secondstreetapp.com/ReadersChoice2021/
