Readers’ Choice Best Event: Earth’s Bounty      

On the first Saturday of the month, the grassy field called Singing Brakeman Park in downtown Meridian comes alive.
Colorful tents start popping up all over the grass. Cars and trucks wind through the tents and people hop out of the vehicles, grabbing boxes full of food and other organically made products. In just about an hour, as the sun continues to rise, they’re ready. It’s time for another Earth’s Bounty Festival.
In 2010, Meridian’s Main Street program took on a new mission—to find a way to promote the produce available from area farmers; increase the demand for fresh, local produce and products; and bring the community together with a unique event. Led by the vision of Main Street Director John McClure and area farmer and educator Andy Smith, Earth’s Bounty was born.
Now in its 11th year, Earth’s Bounty continues to evolve, offering popular products from seasoned vendors and always adding more vendors with new products and fresh ideas. Stroll from booth to booth and just enjoy the sights and sounds—Mr. Kidd bagging up tomatoes, corn, peppers and other produce as fast as he can; Jack cooking up samples of his delectable sausage; Kathy popping the lid on her freezer to retrieve some freshly made goat milk ice cream; or the little girl at her family’s booth, shouting “Fresh squeezed lemonade!”
Earth’s Bounty is a unique opportunity to pick up freshly made cupcakes, cookies and scones; to grab some salsa or barbecue sauce for the next picnic; to load up on produce that’s in season; and to add freshly made bread, home-canned vegetable soup or handcrafted candles to your home. Even more than that, Earth’s Bounty is the place where you tap your toes to live music from local entertainers, stop to chat with friends, and watch the kids make chalk drawings on the sidewalk or paint faces on pumpkins. You can even get important health screenings conducted for free by Greater Meridian Health Clinic.
But even beyond all that, Earth’s Bounty is about community. Customers love the fresh and unique products, the lively entertainment, the children’s activities—all the things that weave together to form the festival. But, most of all, they love the chance to relax, chat with friends and just be a part of the festival atmosphere.
That’s community. That’s Earth’s Bounty.
